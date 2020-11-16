7 shot, 2 killed in shootings across Memphis Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG/WKRN)— Sunday was a violent day in Memphis, as seven people were injured and two killed, in shootings across the city.

The Memphis Police Department is investigating overnight shootings that left one person dead and two others injured. Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Mill Stream at midnight.

Almost two hours later, around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to another shooting on Coleman Road near Stone Way Lane.

One man was killed, and one woman was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Police said the victims were pulling off the parking lot when someone in a black Mustang began shooting at them.

Later in the day, MPD responded to another shooting in the morning, where one person was injured in a shooting in an apartment complex near the airport.

Police then responded to a shooting in the Hillview Apartments on West Hillview Drive. One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD responded to another shooting around 4:30 p.m., that officers said could have taken place in the 600 block of National Street. Officers made it to the scene but did not locate a victim. Shortly after that, MPD said officers advised the victim in Binghampton, and the victim was in non critical condition.

Then in Whitehaven, right before 6 p.m., MPD said a man was shot in the 500 block of Brockwood Avenue. The victim was transported in critical condition and there is no suspect information to give at this time, MPD said.

Lastly around 8 p.m., Memphis Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting in the 1100 block of Willie Mitchell Blvd. MPD said when they arrived, they found a man dead and said at this point, it appears that the victim suffered from a gunshot wound.