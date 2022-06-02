MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Texas man is behind bars after a traffic stop on Interstate 40 yields over eight pounds of cocaine.

Isael Martinez Cabrera, 26, is facing drug-trafficking charges after officers from the West Tennessee Drug Task Force pulled over a 2017 Jeep on I-40 for traffic violations.

WTDTF Director Johnie Carter said Cabrera gave the officers permission to search his vehicle. While searching the vehicle, officers found cocaine concealed in an aftermarket speaker box in the back of the vehicle.

Carter said they seized 8.8 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of almost $500,000. Authorities said the drugs were heading from Dallas and intended for Brentwood.

“We are seeing record seizure amounts of drugs in 2022,” Carter said. “We surpassed 2021 seizures in just the first 45 days of this year and we are steadily climbing.”