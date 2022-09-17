ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A brother and sister from Erwin, Tennessee recently traveled to Nashville to collect a $500,000 reward, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

The winning $500,000 Jackpot instant ticket was sold at the Roadrunner located at 1415 North Main Street in Erwin.

The winner, who is also a driver for a company in East Tennessee said, “It sure was a long drive, but who cares?”

And when asked the question, what do you plan to do with the money, the winner’s answer was, “The first thing I’m going to do is buy my wife a new car!”

The release from the Tennessee Lottery says that almost $$24 million has been paid to lottery winners during the week of Sept. 4 through Sept. 10.