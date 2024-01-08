CUMBERLAND CO., Tenn. (WATE) — A child is dead as a result of a fire in Cumberland County.

At around 5:22 pm CST on Sunday, authorities were called to a residential structure fire on Fall Creek Road in the Westel community. It was reported that a 5-year-old child was inside the residence. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the child was “unable to escape the fire and unfortunately perished.”

The child’s mother, who was at the home, was airlifted to Skyline Medical Center Burn Unit in Nashville for treatment.

“Sheriff Casey Cox and the entire Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office extend their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this devastating event. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. The loss of a young life is a tragedy that impacts our entire community,” wrote the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

More information will be released to the public once more information is available.