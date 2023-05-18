NASHVILLE, TENN. (WKRN) – Looking for a place to visit this summer, but don’t want to travel too far? According to a new ranking, some of the best travel attractions are right here in the Volunteer State.

Travel Lemming, an online travel guide written by locals and experts, recently named five attractions in Tennessee as some of the best places to visit this summer in America.

Experts at Travel Lemming said the annual list, compiled of 150 cities, helps Americans discover unique attractions around the country and the best attractions in their own backyards.

Here are the five Tennessee attractions that made this year’s list:

Bell Buckle

Taking the 53rd spot is Bell Buckle, Tennessee. Travel Lemming said those who visit Bell Buckle can expect to take a step back into time while exploring the town’s charming downtown area, which is lined with several antique shops.

Jerry Hunt, PR Director for Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce, described Bell Buckle as a “quaint, small town.”

“Unique stores, antiques, music, B&B’s with the ultimate in Southern hospitality, and the best Southern food anywhere. Quaint, yet colorful. Anyone that has ever visited Bell Buckle leaves with a smile on their face and a memory that will always resonate with happy times,” said Hunt. “Those are just some of the many reasons Bell Buckle is elated to be included on Travel Lemming’s list of places to visit!”

Bell Buckle is located just an hour south of Nashville. The town will host its much-anticipated RC Cola MoonPie Festival on June 17.

Grand Ole Opry

Travel Lemming ranked the iconic Grand Ole Opry in the 63rd spot as one of the best attractions to visit in the U.S. this summer.

The historic venue features live musical performances from some of the best names in country music.

The world-famous music venue hosts performances every week by up-and-comers, world-class musicians and country music superstars.

Tennessee State Museum

Immerse yourself in history this summer at the Tennessee State Museum. The museum was named the 77th best attraction in the U.S. Travel Lemming said the free museum provides a “fascinating look into American history through a Tennessee lens.”

Peninsula

Delight your tastebuds with a trip to Peninsula, a restaurant located in East Nashville.

The online travel guide ranked the restaurant in the 91st spot. Peninsula’s menu features food characterized by bold flavors that are inspired by Spain, Portugal and France.

Peninsula is open Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. To view the menu, click here.

Cades Cove

Enjoy a drive through a breathtaking valley in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Travel Lemming ranked the East Tennessee attraction as the 135th best travel attraction in the U.S.

On the 11-mile loop, visitors can experience diverse wildlife, scenic hiking trails and historic structures.

To view which cities made Travel Lemming’s annual “150 best things to do in the USA”, click here.