NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the news that multiple famous chains are opening in Tennessee, including Wawa and In-N-Out Burgers, some Tennesseans might wish for other favorite restaurants and convenience stores to come to town. But the Volunteer State will still be without several well-loved names for the foreseeable future.

The “Better Mex” chain has nearly 600 locations across 15 states and Guam, including a few southern states. The closest Del Taco to Tennessee is in Georgia or Alabama, depending on how long you’re good to drive for the tacos. The restaurant first opened in Yermo, Calif. In 1964 with a menu consisting of 19-cent tacos, tostadas and fries, and 24-cent cheeseburgers.

Besides Tennessee’s two southern neighbors, Del Tacos are also located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

The tart frozen yogurt brand from Los Angeles features multiple flavors of sweet treats with plenty of topping options. Headquartered in Arizona, the yogurt shop has locations in the West, Northeast, Midwest and Florida, but none so far in the heart of the South.

The iconic Chicago “street food” restaurant, known for its beginnings as a hot dog stand, claims Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and a chocolate cake shake as its famous staples. In addition to scores of Illinois locations, Portillo’s can be found in Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Florida, Texas, Minnesota, Arizona and California, but not Tennessee. The nearest location to Nashville involves a nearly 5-hour drive to Indianapolis.

The restaurant known for putting chili on spaghetti debuted in the Midwest city of Cincinnati and now has locations to the north and south of Tennessee. Skyline Chili parlors, as they’re called, are located in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Florida. No word on if they plan to open a Tennessee location any time soon.

The Canadian coffeehouse and restaurant chain has expanded beyond the borders of the great white North in recent years, but Tennessee still has yet to see Timmy’s locate within its borders. As of 2023, the coffee and Timbits company had locations established or planned for Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and West Virginia. In 2022, the company announced plans to expand as far south as Georgia and Texas.