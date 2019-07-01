4-year-old seriously injured by boat propeller in East Tennessee

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says a child was seriously injured by a boat propeller in East Tennessee Sunday.

According to a release from TWRA, around 3 p.m., 44-year-old Bill Thomas Wardlow Jr. was swimming in Douglas Lake with three kids under the age of eight when the wind separated them from a rented pontoon.

TWRA says Starsha Tuley, 28, who was in the, started the engine and drove toward the swimmers trying to pick them up when Wardlow’s 4-year-old son struck in the upper left arm and shoulder by the propeller.

The boy was Life Flighted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.

TWRA says they are investigating.