MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting in South Memphis Wednesday night.

Police said a 4-year-old boy was shot on Doris Avenue at 7:12 p.m. He was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

Investigators say the suspects are possibly occupying a white four-door Infiniti. Police have not said what happened leading up to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.