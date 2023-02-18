KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A four-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound sustained during a suspected road rage incident in Knoxville on Thursday as police search for the shooter and the vehicle involved.

The boy, who is not identified, was a passenger in a car when the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Bethel Avenue and McConnell Street.

The shots came from a second vehicle that Knoxville Police described as a red sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata.

Officers canvased the area after the shooting in an attempt to locate the suspect vehicle but did not locate it or any additional evidence related to the shooting.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.