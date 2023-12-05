NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville and the surrounding areas have become a draw for multiple different regional chain stores, from gas station chains to popular restaurants. Here are some of the beloved chains with plans for additonal or first-time Tennessee locations.

In-N-Out

The popular California burger drive-through restaurant announced earlier this year it would be opening restaurants east of the Mississippi, with its Eastern territory office to be built in Franklin. The chain kept its stores to the far west of the nation in its early days, then expanded to include locations in Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, Oregon, Utah and Texas.

Tennessee’s stores will be the farthest east the company has ventured in its history.

In-N-Out will begin construction on its 100,000-square-foot office building off Interstate 65 in Franklin by late 2024, with construction slated to be complete by 2026.

There is also an In-N-Out Burger slated to open in Antioch. Documents filed with the Metro Planning Department show the restaurant will be located on William Turner Parkway near the Nashville SC training facility, part of the Century Farms Development. At this time, no estimated opening date has been announced.

Buc-ee’s

It took three years of planning, but the Volunteer State’s first-ever Buc-ee’s opened in Crossville in 2022. The Texas gas station is beloved for its brisket and beaver nuggets and boasts the cleanest public restrooms of any gas station and convenience store in America.

Shortly after the Crossville location opened, plans for another location in East Tennessee were announced. That store officially opened in June 2023.

Another Buc-ee’s location was initially planned for Clarksville, but the plans for that store were withdrawn after infrastructure and traffic issues could not be resolved.

Wawa

Fans on the East Coast rejoiced when convenience store chain Wawa announced earlier this year Tennessee stores were coming. Wawa announced in June it would be expanding its reach into Tennessee in the coming years, with plans for up to 40 different Middle Tennessee locations planned.

Locations with plans already in place include Antioch, Springfield, Dickson, Lebanon and Manchester, according to permits filed with the state.

Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C. It recently opened locations in the Florida Panhandle, South Alabama, and North Carolina.

Torchy’s Tacos

Another Texas-based business planting roots in Tennessee is Torchy’s Tacos, which announced Nashville’s first location in December. The taco joint previously opened a shop in Memphis in 2021.

The Austin-based scratch kitchen brand known for its elevated tacos will begin its buildout of a 4,690-square-foot space in Midtown in the coming months, and the location is expected to open in late 2024, the company said in a release.

Founded in 2006, the restaurant brings an elevated version of a traditional street taco with unique flavor combinations that include responsibly sourced, high-quality ingredients from around the world, the company said.