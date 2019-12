KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Thousands of pounds of candy spilled onto a Tennessee Interstate after a crash involving two semis.

One truck was traveling on the I-40 East ramp in Knoxville on Friday when the driver swerved into a ditch to avoid a truck parked on the shoulder.

The semi went into the ditch, hit a concrete barrier and rolled, crashing into a second semi.

The overturned truck was carrying 35,000 pounds of candy– including mint M&M’S.