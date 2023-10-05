NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced a total of $26,501,705.74 has been awarded to 32 communities across the Volunteer State for local parks and recreation projects.

“From Mountain City to Memphis, our state is blessed with natural beauty and rich resources,” Lee said. “These investments are critical in providing outdoor experiences for Tennesseans to enjoy for generations to come, and I appreciate the Tennessee General Assembly’s partnership in this effort.”

Officials said this funding is made possible through the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF), a competitive grant program that provides money via reimbursements for awarded projects with qualified expenses.

These funds — which are reportedly administered by TDEC’s Division of Recreation Resources — may be used to purchase land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities.

“The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is proud to assist local leaders across the state with these important projects in their communities,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “We look forward to seeing these projects enhance communities across the state.”

The news comes after Lee’s September Conservation Tour, with visits to multiple state parks across Tennessee.

Officials said the Lee administration is committed to furthering the state’s conservation strategy in the coming years by building on the recommendations of public and private stakeholders, exploring opportunities to improve water infrastructure and quality, supporting natural areas, expanding safe nuclear energy production, and more.

According to TDEC, grants have been awarded to a total of 32 localities around the Volunteer State, including the following Middle Tennessee communities: