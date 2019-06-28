3-year-old found dead in East Tennessee van

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Morristown police discovered a three-year-old boy dead in a minivan Thursday after responding to a report of a missing child.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 2400 block of Fairview Road around 10 p.m. Thursday to investigate the disappearance of the toddler who had not been seen since around 4 p.m.

Officers found the child dead in a minivan parked in the driveway. Police say the van appears to have not been driven in some time and the child climbed into the van himself.

Morristown police say it appears to have been a miscommunication between the boy’s grandmother and parents. The parents work night shift and went to bed at 4 p.m. and the grandmother thought the child was with them taking a nap.

The boy’s parents left for work shortly before police were called and thought the child was with the grandmother. The grandmother called the parents when she was putting the kids to bed and couldn’t find the 3-year-old. The parents then called police.

Officers say it took around 15 minutes to find the boy and believe the passenger door was unlocked, not the sliding door. They believe the child got in through the passenger door and couldn’t get back out.

The police department at this time is calling it a tragic accident.