3 transported to hospital after passenger tram struck by vehicle at Dollywood

by: WATE Web Staff

Three people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle struck a passenger tram Saturday afternoon at Dollywood.

Officials say the crash happened around 4 p.m. when the passenger tram was stopped on a service road and struck from behind.

Dollywood emergency crews responded immediately and were assisted by the Pigeon Forge Fire Department and Sevier County ambulance service.

Officials say that several guests received bumps and bruises and under an abundance of caution three people were transported to LeConte Medical Center with minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

