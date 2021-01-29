3 Tennessee residents charged with stealing from survivors of deadly Alabama tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WKRN) — Three Tennessee residents, including a juvenile, have been charged with looting from survivors of the deadly EF-3 tornado near Birmingham earlier this week.

Fultondale police told ABC affiliate WBMA that the three, who are from Chattanooga, posed as people who were in the area to help storm victims, but actually stole from at least one home destroyed in the tornado.

While officers said all of the items stolen had been recovered, they said they implemented a curfew to prevent more thefts and looting. The curfew remains in effect until further notice.

The identities of the suspects were not immediately released, but police said they were charged with burglary.