NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Planning a vacation to the Volunteer State? Why not stay in one of the three hotels that have been named amongst the “most incredible” hotels in the world, according to Fodors.

Travel experts with Fodors Travel recently released their annual list naming the 60 best hotels for the 2024 year.

Out of the 20 hotels that were nominated in North America — three in Tennessee made the list.

The timeless and iconic Hermitage Hotel is located in downtown Nashville. Construction on the hotel began in 1908 and opened in 1910. The travel company highlighted the hotel’s “elegant grandeur.”

“Stepping under the Hermitage’s iconic arched ceilings and bespoke lighting is like stepping into a slice of history,” said an expert for the travel company.

The Hermitage Hotel received modern renovations in 2022, but is still known for its historic charm. In fact, this the not their first national accolade. In 2020, the News & World Report named the establishment as the “#1 hotel in Tennessee.”

Even the bathrooms at the hotel cause quite the spectacle. Earlier this year, the ladies room at the Druise & Darr became a finalist for “America’s Best Bathroom.” The ladies room was recognized for its walls and floors of variegated pink marble, arched doorways, rose gold-framed mirrors, pink fixtures and glamorous lighting.

Located in the heart of East Nashville lives a Victorian mansion that dates back to the 1800s. The Urban Cowboy has eight guest rooms, each with their own theme. One of the suites highlighted by the travel company was the The Tower suite, which features Old West themes.

“Check into “The Tower” suite for a room reminiscent of the Old West with vintage trunks, oversized leather furniture, and a sunken bed with Pendleton sheets,” Fodors reported.

The boutique hotel is not only known for its unique suites, but is also named a favorite for its on-site bar. According to Fodors, the bar is loaded which southern charms which include, “welcome drinks and a mini bar with selections of spirits and local favorites like Goo Goos chocolate and artisanal nuts.”

Southern Bohemian style meets luxury at this Memphis hotel. The luxurious 62-room hotel is pet-friendly and makes for great views of downtown Memphis.

Fodors notes that the hotel features remnants of its past, which used be to an industrial equipment manufacturing warehouse.

“Throughout the building are remnants of the former industrial equipment manufacturing warehouse, including ladders, gear shifts, and old machine parts,” wrote a travel expert for Fodors.

Although industrial features are included in the hotel’s design, the rooms are balanced with soft designs and unique touches which include, “Turkish rugs, white Egyptian cotton bedding, a Marshall Bluetooth speaker, and sustainable toiletries by Grown Alchemist.”

After checking in, head down to Hustle & Dough — the hotel’s café — known for it’s avocado toast, full-scale sourdough bakery and sea salt chocolate chip cookies.

To see the full list of hotels that made this year’s list, visit Fodors’ website.