Knoxville businessman Jim Clayton among three survivors of Tennessee River helicopter crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The identities of three people – including Knoxville entrepreneur and philanthropist James “Jim” Clayton – who survived a helicopter crash in the Tennessee River on Monday have been identified by Knoxville Police.

While the identity of the person killed in crash has not been released, the survivors of the crash have been identified as:

James “Jim” Clayton, 86

John McBride, 65

Flynt Griffin, 40

Knox County Rescue Squad around 8 p.m. Monday responded to reports of an aircraft down at Cherokee Farm Way. The three survivors were able to escape the crash and were picked up by a pontoon boat while swimming to shore. They told first responders they did not require medical attention.

Around 9:45 p.m. the body of the fourth person in the helicopter crash was recovered by divers, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Jim Clayton founded Clayton Homes, a manufactured housing company, in 1966. Clayton built the company into the largest producer and seller of manufactured housing in America before it was sold to Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway for $1.7 billion in 2003.

