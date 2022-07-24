NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While one is already underway, Tennesseans have two more sales tax holidays to look forward to in the coming weeks.
The traditional “back-to-school” tax holiday will take place this coming weekend. Plus, the Tennessee General Assembly approved two other sales tax holidays this year that includes food supplies and gun safety equipment.
“We want Tennesseans to know about these holidays so they can take advantage of this tax relief,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.
July 29 – July 31: Clothing, School Supplies, Computers
Exempt items
- Clothing priced under $100 per item
- School supplies priced under $100 per item
- Computers, laptops, tablets priced under $1,500 per item
- Online purchases are included
Nonexempt items
- Jewelry, handbags, sports equipment
- Pair of shoes that are more than $100 cannot be split up
- Clothing priced at more than $100
- School supplies sold together priced at more than $100 cannot be split up
- Hard drives, flash drives
- Individually purchased software
- Printer supplies
- Household appliances
“During this time of record inflation and high prices, we’re proud to be able to put money back in the pockets of Tennesseans,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of these savings opportunities.”
August 1 – 31: Food and Food Ingredients
Examples of exempt items
- Baby food
- Bread
- Frozen meals
- Ice cream
- Fish and meats
Nonexempt items
- Alcoholic beverages
- Tobacco products
- Candy
- Dietary supplements
- Prepared food
- Micro Market food items or vending machine food items
Now – June 30, 2023: Gun Safes and Safety Equipment
Exempt items
- Gun safe
- Gun lock with combination or padlock
- Device equipped or installed on firearm for gun safety purposes
- Other gun safety devices
Nonexempt items
- Firearms of any kind
If you have any questions about the sales tax holidays then you can email revenue.support@tn.gov or call 615-253-0600 with questions.