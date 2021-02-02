290 children enroll in Tennessee disabled insurance program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Many families face financial challenges due to the pandemic. For some, the cost of college is overwhelming. But, there's money out there for the taking.

Ben Kaplan CEO of TOPData, a market research firm, said across the country less students are filling out the the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, known as FAFSA.

"The national average is about 10% lower. Right now, Tennessee is about 17% lower in total financial aid applications," explained Kaplan.

He believed this will have several long-lasting effects. "Potentially those are families that either A - will be disrupted in their pursuit for high education. Or B- will end up with more loans, more debt, because they didn't get more financial aid money."

He admitted applying for assistance can be tricky even in a good year. Kaplan suggested the following tips:

1.) Don't rule out colleges simply because of the sticker price.

"Your finical need is relative to the price of the school. I you apply for financial aid, a more expensive school could actually end up costing you less out of pocket than a lesser expensive school," Kaplan said.

2.) If your family traditionally wouldn't qualify for assistance but your circumstances have changed - maybe a parent recently lost their job - Kaplan said apply.

"Even if your tax return shows high income, but this year is different, professional judgment is the unique considerations that a financial aid office can do to take into account your special circumstances."

3.) More than one child in college at the same time may increase eligibility.

"The ability of the family to pay for each student is divided in half. Why? because you have two students in college at the same time. You can suddenly qualify for much more financial aid."

4.) Filling out the FAFSA form may mean surprise funds.

"Even additional grants they may give you because you're a good student, if you don't actually apply for financial aid, they will assume you don't need any money and you're not going to get anything."