MCKENZIE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than two dozen dogs were rescued from a property about two hours west of Nashville.

Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) crews responded to the home in McKenzie Monday afternoon after authorities had been to the property last week and expressed concerns for the animals’ welfare.

Once at the home, crews found 24 dogs running loose in the home, with feces-covered floors and high ammonia levels. Two small dogs were found living in the home’s crawlspace, while a medium-sized dog was loose in the backyard.

All of the animals rescued were surrendered to ARC by the residents of the property.

ARC officials say the animals are suffering from a range of medical issues, including ammonia exposure, overgrown nails, severe matting, fur loss, skin inflammation, ear and eye infections and untreated injuries, and internal and external parasites. Most of the dogs are underweight, and at least three of them are likely pregnant.

The dogs were transported to ARC’s Rescue Operation Center in Lebanon. There, they will each receive the proper veterinary care and vaccinations. Then, the animals will be transported to local shelters and rescues to be put up for adoption.

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

This rescue came on the day of the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which has been making the rounds on social media. In an effort to honor the late actress, many are donating to local animal protection organizations, which was one of her main causes she dedicated time and resources to.

For anyone interested in adopting one or more of these dogs, they will be posted on ARC’s Facebook page once transportation is done.

You can also donate to ARC by CLICKING HERE.