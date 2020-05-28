26K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 558,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending May 23 was 26,041. While that was down slightly from the 28,692 new claims the previous week, the numbers were still up from ten weeks ago when approximately 2,702 claims were made for the week ending March 14.

The largest number of new claims was in the area of Northern Middle Tennessee, which includes Nashville, where there were 7,324 new claims for the week ending May 23.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 310,126 for the week ending May 23, which is down by about 4,000 from the previous week.

