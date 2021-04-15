22K pounds of trash removed from Tennessee River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 22,000 pounds of trash was removed from the Tennessee River during four clean-ups in Tennessee and Alabama over the last month.

Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, a non-profit group, said 75 volunteers worked together to remove more than 11 tons of trash from the river, including tires, barrels and toilet seats.

The organization provided the following totals from the four clean-ups, which involved the removal of 22,172 pounds of trash:

March 20 / Roane County, TN / Watts Bar Lake / 9,426 lbs. removed

March 21 / Knoxville/Louisville, TN / Fort Loudoun Lake / 6,286 lbs. removed

April 9 / Rogersville, AL / Wheeler Lake / 3,345 lbs. removed

April 10 / The Shoals, AL / Wilson Lake / 3,115 lbs. removed

Volunteers at two clean-ups in Alabama removed the following:

218 bags of trash

19 tires

43 feet of barge line

369 lbs. of random plastic

48 square feet of Styrofoam

10 lbs. of scrap metal

4.5 55-gallon barrels

6 trash cans

2 toilet seats

1 mini fridge

1 television set

A spokesperson for Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful said volunteers have removed more than 48,000 pounds of trash from the river in 2021 and approximately 215,000 pounds since forming in 2016.