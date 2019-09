PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Tennessee River Valley News that a 21-year-old drowned Monday in Buffalo River.

Apparently, the young man was swimming with college friends when a current pulled him under.

This reportedly happened in nine to ten feet of water.

Officials say the victim was from Memphis. He has not yet been identified as family is being notified.

