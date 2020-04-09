Live Now
2017 Hawkins County murder investigation to be featured on A&E crime special

Tennessee News

by: WATE 6 staff

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee murder investigation is set to be the subject of an upcoming TV show.

On April 21, A&E will air the first episode of “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?”. The first part of the special will feature the 2017 shooting death of Beth “Chandra” Lawson by her husband, Bryan Steven Lawson in Church Hill, Tenn.

Lawson was indicted on several charges, including first-degree murder after the murder was captured on surveillance video. Hawkins County deputies said the video showed the couple’s small child standing beside Chandra Lawson when she was shot.

A trial date has yet to be set.

This special will take a deep dive into the case from the perspective of the accused, their legal team and family members.

