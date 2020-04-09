2017 Hawkins County murder investigation to be featured on A&E crime special

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee murder investigation is set to be the subject of an upcoming TV show.

On April 21, A&E will air the first episode of “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?”. The first part of the special will feature the 2017 shooting death of Beth “Chandra” Lawson by her husband, Bryan Steven Lawson in Church Hill, Tenn.

Lawson was indicted on several charges, including first-degree murder after the murder was captured on surveillance video. Hawkins County deputies said the video showed the couple’s small child standing beside Chandra Lawson when she was shot.

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? follows the dramatic inside stories – as they unfold – of people facing trial for serious crimes they are alleged to have committed. Don't miss the series premiere of #AccusedAE on Tuesday, April 21 at 10PM. pic.twitter.com/3qiRc0YYCK — A&E Network (@AETV) February 11, 2020

A trial date has yet to be set.

This special will take a deep dive into the case from the perspective of the accused, their legal team and family members.