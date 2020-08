CLIFTON, Tenn. (WKRN) — About 200 boats are expected in Clifton Saturday afternoon for a Trump flotilla, according to staff at Clifton Marina & RV Park.

The flotilla began at Cuba Landing, traveled to Perryville Marina and will end at the Clifton Marina and RV Park.

Clifton Marina staff told News 2 the event is set to start at their location around 12:00 p.m. end around 2:30 p.m.

