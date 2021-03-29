2 tornadoes confirmed in West Tennessee

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two tornadoes touched down in Henderson County Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS in Memphis surveyed storm damage Sunday near Lexington, Tennessee and determined it was the result of two separate tornadoes.

One of the tornadoes was determined to be an EF-1 with peak winds of about 100 miles per hour. It stayed on the ground for about three miles.

The other tornado was an EF-0 with peak winds of 70 miles per hour, the NWS said. It touched down and stayed on the ground for about half a mile.

The extent of the damage from the storms has not been determined.

No injuries were reported in Henderson County.