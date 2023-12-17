NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Continuous brake lights, bumper-to-bumper traffic, and gridlock roadways are no stranger to drivers in Tennessee.

Traffic has become a part of everyday travel in the Volunteer State. A recent survey seems to agree after two interstates in the state were named among the “most loathed” roads to drive on.

Gunther Volvo in Daytona Beach surveyed 3,000 drivers across the U.S. in October to determine the Top 100 roadways drivers detested the most.

Based on the results, two interstates in Tennessee made the ranking: I-24 and I-40.

I-24

Interstate 24 landed in the 52nd spot on the dealership’s list. Drivers in the survey stated that the interstate is heavily congested “especially in the Chattanooga and Nashville areas.”

However, systems have been put into place to manage traffic on the roadway. In fact, earlier this year the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) unveiled its new system designed to manage traffic on I-24.

Universities are also seeking to determine what leads to traffic jams on I-24. In October, researchers with Vanderbilt University conducted a study during rush hour traffic to see if automatic cruise control can help make the drive smoother.

I-40

(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

Coming in at 88th was Interstate 40. According to the survey, drivers said the interstate “is known for traffic jams,” specifically in areas near Nashville and Memphis.

In fact, congestion on the interstate oftentimes leaves travelers stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Traffic cameras have even caught some people leaving their cars and lugging their suitcases along the side of the interstate as they rush to make their flights at Nashville International Airport.

To combat the congestion on I-40, BNA officials announced plans to implement complementary and reduced-rate short term parking ahead of the upcoming holiday travels.

To see the full list of the “most loathed highways in America,” click here.