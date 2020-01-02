2 killed in Henry County house fire

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men were found dead inside of a home destroyed by fire New Year’s Day in Henry County.

Firefighters responded around 3 a.m. Wednesday to a fire at a home on Hardy Street near Routon Street.

According to the Henry County Medical Examiner, the victims, ages 23 and 43, were located deceased inside the residence. Their bodies were transported to Nashville for autopsy and positive identification.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but authorities said foul play was not suspected.

