JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say two people were killed when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a Johnson City gas station Thursday morning.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, a Dodge SUV was traveling north on North Roan Street at a high rate of speed before it ran off the road at the Bristol Highway intersection and crashed into the Roadrunner Market.

The SUV was occupied by a driver and passenger, who both died at the scene, according to the police department. Police have not released their names.

The gas station building caught fire as a result of the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the police department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.

A crew from News 2’s sister station, WJHL, was at the scene of the Shell station as Johnson City Fire Department crews worked to douse the flames.

Photos captured by WJHL show a scorched brick wall surrounded by firefighters and Johnson City police officers. Parts of the brick wall had appeared to collapse.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the section of North Roan from the Bristol Highway Fork to Oakland Avenue was closed for several hours as authorities cleared the scene.