SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were taken into custody after a pursuit on I-40 in Sevier County ended with vehicles being damaged on Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

JCSO said they were assisting the White Pine Police Department in a pursuit around 3:45 p.m. after reports of a Dodge Ram 1500 being stolen. The deputies found the truck and followed the driver on I-40 West near the 408-mile marker.

According to the preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the truck was on the right shoulder of the road approaching Exit 407. The truck was on fire as it hit the deputy’s car from behind, THP said.

Both vehicles stopped off the road on the right shoulder.

(Courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

The two people, 29-year-old Zachary T. Arnold and 30-year-old Courtlyn S. Collier were now in custody. JCSO said Arnold is facing felony weapon and drug charges.

The deputy was taken to JMHER to be treated for minor injuries. He has been currently released.

White Pine Police Department will provide more details, according to JCSO.