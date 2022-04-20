HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Two people are facing charges after a 17-year-old was kidnapped Monday night in Hot Springs.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, 19-year-old Dayla Ferrer of Memphis, and 38-year-old Samuel Bolling Jr. of Nashville, were booked into the Garland County Detention Center Wednesday morning.

Samuel Bolling (Courtesy: Hot Springs Police Department)

Dayla Ferrer (Courtesy: Hot Springs Police Department)

Police said that the 17-year-old was found Tuesday at about 3:22 p.m. with minor injuries and then transported to a local hospital for medical assistance.

Ferrer and Bolling were found and taken into custody without further incident, according to a release from police.

Arkansas State Police say the girl went missing after leaving her workplace on Monday night. Authorities said she and a coworker were walking to their vehicles when they met an unknown woman standing near a parked vehicle.

Investigators said the woman asked the girl if she could use her phone, saying she was lost and her parents were staying in a condo in Hot Springs. The woman then reportedly told the victim she needed to use the GPS coordinates and asked the girl to walk closer to the woman’s vehicle.

At this point, police report the victim’s friend said she’d gone to retrieve her own vehicle in a nearby parking garage. When the friend pulled back around to pick up the victim, she was nowhere to be found.

According to authorities, the friend tried to call the victim with no answer. She then called the victim’s mother to inform her.

Investigators said the victim’s mother called her daughter’s phone and first heard her daughter’s voice saying, “Everything is fine,” then, a male voice demanded $10,000 for her return. The man said they would kill and cut up her daughter if they didn’t get the money, officials reported.

Authorities said the phone then went dead and no contact was made after.

Police said that Ferrer and Bolling are facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree false imprisonment and first-degree battery. Their first hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.