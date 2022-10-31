NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are dead following a shooting and a crash that occurred late Sunday night in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy says officers responded to a shots fired call around 10:30 p.m. at a post office in the 6000 block of Shallowford Road.

The police chief confirmed that two people died from gunshot wounds. One victim was located near the post office and the other was located at a crash scene near Hixson Pike. Officials say the deaths are believed to be connected.

Chief Murphy says there is no further threat to the public and officers are working to determine what led to the deaths.

“We have some witnesses that we are talking to and right now there’s just not a lot of information that we can give out right now,” said Chief Murphy, “We’re still searching the incident scene, the crime scene, to determine exactly where everything happened and how it happened.”

Officials have urged the public to avoid the areas as officers continue to investigate both of the crime scenes.

No further information was immediately released.