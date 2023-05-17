FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WREG) — Two teenage girls are dead, and another is in the hospital after a possible drug overdose at a high school Tuesday, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it happened at Fayette-Ware High School around 4:40 p.m., hours before the school’s graduation ceremony.

“We received notification at the sheriff’s office that there were two individuals that were found that appeared not to be breathing,” said Chief Deputy Ray Garcia.

Garcia said all the victims were females and their ages range from 16 to 17. One of the teens was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but she is now in stable condition.

One of the girls who died has since been identified by her father.

Fayette County Public Schools said the incident happened outside of the school and issued the following statement:

“There was an incident outside Fayette-Ware High School this evening. We are saddened to announce that we have lost two of our high school students while another has been transported to the hospital in critical condition. Please be in prayer for these students, their loved ones, and the Fayette County Public Schools family.”

Photo by Bria Jones, WREG

Photo by Bria Jones, WREG

Photo by Bria Jones, WREG

The school district is holding the graduation ceremony as scheduled. A moment of silence was held for the students at the beginning of the ceremony.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

WREG is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.