2 charged with sex crimes against children in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men face more than a dozen charges related to sex crimes against children following an investigation in Decatur County.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office said 14 arrest warrants were executed Friday on Rodney Rhodes and Earl Triplett.

No additional information has been released, but deputies revealed Rhodes was charged with two counts of child rape, continuous sexual abuse of a child, aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery by an authority figure. He was jailed in Decatur County on a $100,000 bond.

Earl Triplett [L] & Rodney Rhodes [R] (Photo: Decatur County Sheriff’s Office)

According to investigators, Triplett was charged with six counts of aggravated sexual battery. He was held in the Decatur County jail on a $50,000 bond.

The incidents remain under investigation.