2 charged in robbery, shooting that left W. Tennessee deputy injured

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Christopher Lee and Jessica Gardner (Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in west Tennessee.

According to a release, agents responded to an officer-involved shooting Thursday at a Murphy's Gas Station on Highway 64 in Oakland, Tennessee.

Agents said 21-year-old Christopher Lee walked into the station parking lot and took a deposit bag from the clerk, 26-year-old Jessica Gardner.

Officials said Lee then ran through the woods and encountered a Fayette County Sheriff's Deputy and Oakland police officer who were both responding to a call for a robbery at the location. They said Lee, the officer, and the deputy exchanged shots. The deputy was hit by gunfire.

Lee then ran across the street to a different gas station across the street and carjacked a vehicle, according to a release.

Agents said Lee fled the scene in the car and crashed at Highway 64 and Rockcreek Parkway in Shelby County.

Lee suffered non-critical injuries and was transported to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

Police said they later learned Gardner was aware of and helped plan the robbery.

Lee was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault against law enforcement, carjacking, and theft of over $10,000 among other felony gun charges.

Gardner was charged with theft of over $10,000. Both Gardner and Lee were booked into the Fayette County Jail.