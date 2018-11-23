2 charged in robbery, shooting that left W. Tennessee deputy injured
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in west Tennessee.
According to a release, agents responded to an officer-involved shooting Thursday at a Murphy's Gas Station on Highway 64 in Oakland, Tennessee.
Agents said 21-year-old Christopher Lee walked into the station parking lot and took a deposit bag from the clerk, 26-year-old Jessica Gardner.
Officials said Lee then ran through the woods and encountered a Fayette County Sheriff's Deputy and Oakland police officer who were both responding to a call for a robbery at the location. They said Lee, the officer, and the deputy exchanged shots. The deputy was hit by gunfire.
Lee then ran across the street to a different gas station across the street and carjacked a vehicle, according to a release.
Agents said Lee fled the scene in the car and crashed at Highway 64 and Rockcreek Parkway in Shelby County.
Lee suffered non-critical injuries and was transported to a Memphis hospital for treatment.
Police said they later learned Gardner was aware of and helped plan the robbery.
Lee was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault against law enforcement, carjacking, and theft of over $10,000 among other felony gun charges.
Gardner was charged with theft of over $10,000. Both Gardner and Lee were booked into the Fayette County Jail.
