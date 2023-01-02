TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A teen was rescued after he fell through the ice in a pond at Woodlake Golf Course, according to Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

The two bystanders who helped save the teen are being called heroes by those in the community.

However, they were just glad to be at the right place at the right time.

“I don’t feel like a hero,” Jess King said. “I just feel like I did something that anyone with a heart should do.”

King and his friend Michael Ball were out at Woodlake Golf Course finishing up their round of golf when they noticed a group of teens out on the course as well.

“We teed off and when we teed off we notice on hole five there were a couple of teenagers on the ice, which is not a good thing to do,” Ball said.

One of those teens fell through the icy pond.

“I just knew that if somebody didn’t go in, the boy could have possibly drowned because it was a bad situation,” King said.

King said he ran to the clubhouse to alert others while Ball started to help get the teen to safety.

“There was no thinking. There’s no thinking about that situation, and it doesn’t matter how young, it does not matter,” Ball said. “When we see the current situation going on, there were just no ‘ifs’ ‘ands’ or, ‘buts’ about it other than to go and help this fellow golfer.”

Once they got the teen out of the water he was rushed to a local hospital by ambulance, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Air temperature was probably like 54 [degrees] and the water temperature was about 20/25 degrees. It was very cold,” King said.

Both Ball and King say they are not heroes but they were glad to be able to help.

“It’s a heroic thing yes but you don’t think about that in the situation because I don’t know, I was just always taught, you know, to help,” Ball added.

Ball and King said the teen called them later that night to thank them and say he was doing okay.

Witnesses say the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 30. The teen reportedly was on the icy pond trying to retrieve a golf ball.