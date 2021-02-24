2 arrested for shooting at Knox County deputies, leading chase through 4 counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two suspects are in custody after shooting at a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy and engaging in a vehicle pursuit through four counties early Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a patrol officer attempted to make a traffic stop on Kingston Pike just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and almost immediately shots were fired at the deputy. A police pursuit which traveled through Knox, Sevier, Jefferson and Hamblen counties ensued.

Officers say they were able to safely stop the suspects in Hamblen County with spike strips around 3 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sevier, Jefferson and Hamblen County Sheriff’s Offices and White Pine Police assisted in apprehending the suspects.

55-year-old Danny Chavis and 38-year-old Paige Nicholson, both of Loudon County, were taken into custody. A list of charges and bond amounts have not been released as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.