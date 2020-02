DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — No damage was reported when a small earthquake hit West Tennessee late Monday night.

The epicenter of the 2.7-magnitude earthquake was in Dyer County, about 5.6 miles north-northwest of Dyersburg.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred around 11:35 p.m. Monday. It had a depth of approximately 7.6 miles.

There were no reports of injuries and damage.