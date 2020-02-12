2.7-magnitude earthquake reported in East Tennessee

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — No damage was reported when a small earthquake hit East Tennessee Wednesday afternoon.

The epicenter of the 2.7-magnitude earthquake was in Campbell County, nearly two miles northeast of Fincastle.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred around 12:33 p.m. Wednesday. It had a depth of approximately 21.7 miles.

The area just outside of Fincastle also experienced a 3.8-magnitude earthquake on the afternoon of Jan. 20.

No damage or injuries were reported with either earthquake.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.