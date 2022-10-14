JACKSON, Tenn. (WREG) — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) launched an operation in Jackson.

The TBI said it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.”

Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug possession to first-degree murder.

Aniya Lee

Antonio Walker

Clarence Johnson

Colton Simpson

Dajah Collins

Jasper Falls

Jaydan Roe

Jemori Cole

John Cook

Kelvin Martin

Lakiya Bowman

Marico Wade

Nicholas Goff

Peyton Jenkins

Tarra Clark

Terry Springfield

William McCurry

TBI released a list of those who were arrested:

Lakiya Bowman, 19: Driving on a suspended license Possession of Schedule VI substance (marijuana) with intent to sell and deliver Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tarra Clark, 53: Possession of Schedule II substance

Jemori Cole, 27: Probation violation Possession of Schedule VI substance

Dajah Collins, 18: First-degree murder Aggravated assault

John Cook, 40: Possession of Schedule II substance with intent to sell and deliver Possession of drug paraphernalia

Jasper Falls, 21: Indecent exposure Possession of Schedule VI substance Resisting stop and frisk

Nicholas Goff, 45: Driving on a revoked license (fifth offense)

Peyton Jenkins, 27: Possession of Schedule II substance Possession of Schedule VI substance Possession of drug paraphernalia

Clarence Johnson, 67: Probation violation

Aniya Lee, 21: Probation violation

Kelvin Martin, 27: Possession of Schedule VI substance (marijuana) with intent to sell and deliver Evading arrest

Willis McCurry, 64: Driving under the influence Possession of a weapon under the influence Violation of implied consent

Jayden Roe, 20: Evading arrest Vandalism Burglary Reckless endangerment

Colton Simpson, 31: Contempt of court

Terry Springfield, 25: Possession of Schedule VI substance (marijuana) with intent to sell and deliver

Marico Wade, 29: Probation violation

Antonio Walker, 25: Contempt of court



The TBI said authorities also seized guns; cash; and illegal drugs, including hydrocodone and fentanyl.

According to the TBI, around 100 law enforcement officers from 13 agencies participated in the operation, including members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Tennessee Department of Corrections, West Tennessee Violent Crimes Drug Task Force, Homeland Security, and the U.S. Marshals.