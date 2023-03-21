KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 15-year-old has been reported missing in Knoxville, according to a social media post from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Savannah Alice Riley was last seen on Dick Lonas Road on foot. Law enforcement believes she is trying to make her way back to Murfreesboro.

Riley is 5’3″ tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Savannah Alice Riley, 15

According to law enforcement, there is a concern for Riley’s safety and well-being. If anyone sees her, they are encouraged to call 911.