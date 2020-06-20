15 dogs, 1 cat rescued from neglect at West Tennessee home

JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A non-profit animal rescue organization rescued 15 dogs and one cat from a home in West Tennessee after being left alone in a home when their owner was hospitalized for a serious illness.

Animal Rescue Corps said in a news release that the owner, who is unlikely to return home or ever be able to care for the animals again, surrendered them. The rescue, “Operation Last Wish,” led to the recovery of the animals that “exhibited signs of neglect, poor nutrition, internal and external parasites, dental disease, skin conditions, fur loss, cataracts, and other health concerns.

“Thankfully this woman had several friends who were able to seek help for the animals and care for them until ARC could arrive. This is a strong reminder of how important it is to plan for the care of your companion animals in your end-of-life planning or in the event of an unexpected emergency,” said Animal Rescue Corps Executive Director Tim Woodward.

The animals are now in the care of Animal Rescue Corps in Lebanon. Once the animals are nursed back to good health, they will be put up for adoption at area shelters and rescues.