14,000 chickens die in East Tennessee fire

BIRCHWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fire officials report more than 14,000 young chickens lost their lives after an intense fire Wednesday night.

According to the Highway 58 Fire Department, crews from multiple fire departments worked for hours to put out flames at the chicken house, located in the 13000 block of Birchwood Pike. Tankers from Tri-Community and Bradley County Fire Departments assisted with water supply to put out the fire.

Officials tell News 2 the cause of the fire is still being investigated. There were no injuries besides the birds that died. Those chickens were believed to be about a week old.