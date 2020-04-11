13-year-old Memphis girl connected to ‘Zoom bombing’ of University of Florida student government meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WJHL) – University of Florida officials believe a 13-year-old Memphis girl is responsible for “Zoom bombing” a student government meeting.

The university said Friday that FBI investigators were able to identify the girl who reportedly said the incident was meant to be a joke.

“This is absolutely not a joke,” university police chief Lina Stump-Kurnick said in a statement. “We take these matters very seriously, and we will pursue any and all leads to help ensure anyone involved in incidents like this is held accountable.”

According to the university, the incident happened on March 31 when a virtual student government meeting was interrupted by pornographic images, swastikas, and racial slurs. Officials say death threats were also made against a student government member.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.