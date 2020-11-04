10K+ Tennesseans cast votes for presidential candidate Kanye West

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Out of the millions of votes cast in the 2020 presidential election, about 60,000 of them went to Kanye West.
Tennessee was his number one supporter with about 10,000 votes and about 6,200 ballots came from Kentucky.
Current vote tallies for Kanye West:
Arkansas: 4,040
Colorado: 6,254
Idaho: 3,631
Iowa: 3,197
Kentucky: 6,259
Louisiana: 4,894
Minnesota: 7,748
Mississippi: 3,131
Oklahoma: 5,590
Tennessee: 10,216
Utah: 4,344
Vermont: 1,265
Total: 60,569
The rapper only had one rally during his campaign for the presidency and he has already announced his intention to run again in 2024.