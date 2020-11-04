10K+ Tennesseans cast votes for presidential candidate Kanye West

Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in North Charleston, S.C. Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, delivered a lengthy monologue Sunday touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals. Whether he’s actually seeking the nation’s highest office remains a question. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Out of the millions of votes cast in the 2020 presidential election, about 60,000 of them went to Kanye West.

Tennessee was his number one supporter with about 10,000 votes and about 6,200 ballots came from Kentucky.

Current vote tallies for Kanye West:

Arkansas: 4,040

Colorado: 6,254

Idaho: 3,631

Iowa: 3,197

Kentucky: 6,259

Louisiana: 4,894

Minnesota: 7,748

Mississippi: 3,131

Oklahoma: 5,590

Tennessee: 10,216

Utah: 4,344

Vermont: 1,265

Total: 60,569

The rapper only had one rally during his campaign for the presidency and he has already announced his intention to run again in 2024.