NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 100 deadliest days of summer are underway, according to AAA.

It’s the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day that teen drivers are most vulnerable on the roads, with 30% of deaths involving teen drivers nationwide occurring in those 100 days.

“Summer is historically a dangerous time for teen drivers,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

New teen drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults, AAA reported. Crashes are also the leading cause of death for teens 16 to 19.

In Tennessee, on average 66 teen drivers are involved in deadly crashes each year that result in about 72 deaths, according to AAA.

“Now that school is out, teens will spend more time on the road, often driving with friends at odd hours of the day and night. Because of their inexperience, teens are more susceptible to dangerous driving behaviors – like speeding, driving distracted, and not wearing a safety belt,” said Cooper.

AAA is urging parents to “model safe driving behavior” and be involved in their teen’s learning process.

“Spend time coaching your teen while they’re behind the wheel and have a serious discussion about safety. While parents can be a great teacher, it also helps to seek out professional training courses, like those provided by AAA,” said Rachel Wilson, Director of Driver Education Programs for AAA.

AAA offers up a 25-hour online driving course that helps reduce a teen’s risk behind the wheel.

They also have a list of best driver training courses that meet AAA’s “stringent standards.”