MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 10-year-old boy with terminal cancer has a goal to be sworn in by as many law enforcement agencies while he is still able to.

WREG was told that his initial goal was 100 agencies, but has now hit 300.

He may have rolled up to his swearing-in ceremony in a Corvette, but Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel was not doing anything until he went around to shake a hand and hug those who came to support him today.

DJ’s dad told WREG that the 10-year-old has been diagnosed with a form of terminal spinal and brain cancer. Since then, the family from Houston, Texas has traveled to several departments so DJ can be sworn in as an honorary officer.

“Officer Daniel, the courage and the strength that you have shown as you battle this challenge in your life right now is truly inspiring to all of us,” Police Chief CJ Davis said.

DJ was not just sworn in as an MPD officer, but also a Sheriff’s deputy for multiple Mid-South agencies, a special deputy of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, TBI agent, FBI agent, THP trooper and an officer in countless other agencies.

“This is pretty much winner, winner chicken dinner,” DJ said.

His father, Theodis Daniel, was searching for words.

“I don’t know, Memphis takes the show. I don’t know what else to say,” Daniel said. “He wants to humanize the badge, he wants people to be aware of childhood cancer, and he basically wants people to try and get along and appreciate the things that you have.”

So where did the idea come from?

“We had just moved to Houston two weeks before Hurricane Harvey,” Daniel said. “In those two weeks, it took everything we had so everybody became homeless.’

The family, like thousands of others, lived at the city’s convention center, and several officers there took a liking to DJ and his brothers.

“From that point on, the first impression was made and as you can see Devarjaye, he wants to reciprocate that appreciation and love back,” Daniel said.

DJ’s family plans to head to other states, including Louisiana and Florida.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for DJ. Click here to donate.