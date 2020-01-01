10-year-old runs in honor of fallen Hendersonville officer

(WKRN) – On Tuesday night, 10-year-old Zechariah Cartledge ran in honor of Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol. The Henderson officer was hit and killed by a vehicle, the night of Dec. 30th, during a pursuit on I-65 South near Goodlettsville.

Zechariah, who was joined by officers and supporters, ran for one mile while carrying the Blue Line Flag in honor of Bristol, who had been with the Hendersonville Police Department since September 2015.

Tuesday’s run is the latest for Cartledge and his Running for Heroes organization. Zechariah runs to honor the lives of every law enforcement officer and firefighter lost in the line of duty in 2018 and 2019.

In July 2019, the 10-year-old ran for Officer John Anderson, the Metro Nashville Police officer who was killed after a car slammed into his patrol vehicle.

In August he ran in honor of Debra Johnson, a long-time Tennessee Department of Correction employee who was killed at her home.

The 31-year-old, a United States Navy veteran, is survived by his wife and three-year-old daughter.

A fund has been set up to help his family at Volunteer State Bank by the 100 Club of Sumner County, an organization that financially rescues the dependents of firefighters and law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.