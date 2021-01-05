10-year-old Memphis boy shot, killed while standing outside with relative

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Memphis police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was fatally shot while standing outside with a family member late Monday night.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to a location on Howell Avenue near Springdale Street, where the child had been shot and suffered critical injuries.

The boy was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

No information was known about the shooter, Memphis police said Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

