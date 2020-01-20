10-year-old boy killed in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway in Memphis after a ten-year-old boy was shot and killed over the weekend.

Memphis police responded just before 6:15 p.m. Sunday to a shooting on Josephine Street.

The ten-year-old victim was located and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where he later died, investigators said.

No additional information was immediately released about the ongoing investigation.

